Rite Aid slumps 8% on Q2 miss, FY revenue revised upward

Sep. 23, 2021 11:32 AM ETRADBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments

Rite-Aid store and parking lot
J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Rite Aid (RAD -7.5%) reports revenue surge of 2.2% to $6.11B, the increase was driven by growth at the Retail Pharmacy Segment, partially offset by a decline at the Pharmacy Services Segment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $106.2M vs. $151.6M.
  • Adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $22M, or $0.41 EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $106.2M, or 1.7% of revenues.
  • For FY2022, total revenues are expected to be between $25.1B-$25.5B vs. consensus of $25.13B and adjusted net loss per share is expected to be between $0.90-$0.53 vs. consensus loss of $3.06 and prior outlook of -$0.79 to -$0.24, capital expenditures $300M.
  • CEO Heyward Donigan comments, "We also amended and extended our revolving credit facility, successfully extending the maturity out to August 2026 as we continue to enhance our financial flexibility to deliver on our RxEvolution strategy."
  • A comparative study of stock performance during the quarter in company presentation.

