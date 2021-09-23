Meet members of the historic 2021 IPO class: financials

Sep. 23, 2021 4:20 PM ETPhillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO), AOMR, BLFYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • With companies rushing into the public markets, a record 62 recent IPOs joined the Russell 2000 small-cap index this week. Seeking Alpha is profiling all of the new Russell 2000 components. Here's a look at three financial stocks that just joined the index:

Phillips Edison

  • Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO), a real estate investment trust that owns more than 300 properties focused on grocery-anchored shopping centers, started trading in mid-July. With its IPO shares priced at $28, PECO has risen 7.0% since its July 15 trading debut, but in the past month fell 1.2%.
  • Wells Fargo and BofA Securities issued bullish calls on the REIT, citing earnings resilience. PECO's market cap stands at $3.77B.

Angel Oak Mortgage

  • Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR), a mortgage REIT specializing in first lien non-qualified mortgage loans, closed its IPO in June with an IPO of 7.2M shares at a price of $19 apiece; since then its shares have dropped 13%. Market cap is $412.1M.
  • The REIT is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of Angel Oak Advisors LLC, an alternative credit manager with a vertically integrated mortgage origination platform.

Blue Foundry Bancorp

  • Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) closed its 27.8M-share stock offering at a price of $10 per share on July 15 as it converted into a stock holding company from a mutual holding company. Its shares have gained 38% since going public.
  • The Rutherford, N.J.-based company holds Blue Foundry Bank with almost $2B in assets and 16 branches in northern New Jersey. Market cap is $384.5M.
  • SA contributor Brad Thomas, who worked at PECO when it was private, shares his insights on the REIT.
