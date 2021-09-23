Climate value chain focused, Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition prices $200M IPO, trading starts today
Sep. 23, 2021 11:42 AM ETLive Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. - Units (LOCC.U)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition (LOCC.U) priced its 20M units IPO at $10/unit; each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
- While it may pursue initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on companies in the climate and sustainability spaces which facilitate the Circular Economy, progress via the energy transition away from fossil fuels, enhance food chain continuity, recycling and alternative sourcing, as well as mitigate greenhouse gases and reduce plastic waste in the environment.
- The units will be listed on NYSE and will commence trading today, Sep.23, under the symbol, "LOCC.U".
- Offer is expected to close on Sep.27.