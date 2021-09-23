EMA unlikely to make a decision on CureVac COVID vaccine until at least year end

Sep. 23, 2021 11:50 AM ETCureVac N.V. (CVAC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments

  • The European Medicines Agency ("EMA") said that it likely won't be until the end of the year that it will be in a position to determine the "next step" for CureVac's (CVAC +2.8%) COVID-19 vaccine.
  • During a press briefing today, Marco Cavaleri, EMA's head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy, said the company has filed data that is "quite important for us as a starting point to see where we are with this application," adding he expects that the agency will be in a better position by year end to determine the next step for the vaccine.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Chetan Woodun, who has a neutral rating on CureVac shares, says that investors should wait for concrete news about the company before investing.
