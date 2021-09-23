BlackBerry gains 11% after earnings beat as analysts weigh turnaround
Sep. 23, 2021 12:05 PM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor15 Comments
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) has jumped 10.8% and tagged a three-week high after its fiscal Q2 earnings report, where a revenue decline and net loss came in better than expected, and analysts considered the possibility that the company was turning a corner.
- Unsurprisingly, the stock is drawing chatter on the Reddit forum WallStreetBets, where it was the most-discussed individual stock over the past 24 hours.
- "The best is yet to come" for the company after the beat and reaffirmed guidance, Global Equities' Trip Chowdhry says.
- And MKM Partners says BlackBerry's security business may be "set to deliver an inflection," and that it likes auto exposure in the Internet of Things business. Not only were last night's results better than expected, but "the company has suggested that the worst is behind them with the most recent quarter a trough."
- Bearish RBC Dominion acknowledged that sales came in better than expected, and added that talks for the sale of the company's patents are largely finalized, assigning an 80% chance to the prospect of that sale wrapping up by next quarter.
- Proceeds from that divestment that were significantly above or below an expected $1 billion are likely to have a material impact on BlackBerry stock, the firm says.
- And Raymond James is cutting its modeling again, pointing to the ongoing chip shortages and the corresponding impact on BlackBerry's QNX operating system.
- Earnings call transcript