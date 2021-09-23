Volatility in cryptocurrency will decline over time - Cumberland global head
Sep. 23, 2021 12:15 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Chris Zuehlke, a partner at DRW and global head of its crypto subsidiary Cumberland, argued Thursday that volatility in the cryptocurrency market will slowly decline over time, as the asset class becomes "more institutionalized."
- "We've seen a slow decline in the overall realized volatility in the crypto asset class over the past couple of years and there's no reason to believe that won't continue," he told CNBC.
- On the prospect of increased regulation in the crypto space, Zuehlke contended that authorities should look at the sector as more than a market that requires increased oversight.
- "I think it's important that those regulators ask questions about how these innovations can actually help markets, actually solve real problems," he said.
- Specifically, the Cumberland global head pointed to hyperinflation in countries like Venezuela and Argentina as examples of economic issues that cryptocurrencies could potentially help.
- Zuehlke acknowledged that the U.S. didn't have the kind of inflation rate that would demand the use of crypto but said the country could still benefit from broader adoption of some aspects of the market.
- "We can start smaller. Stablecoins are a really fascinating development that they can apply to some of the problems we have in the United States," he said.
- For a less bullish outlook on the crypto market, see what factors SA contributor Moonshot Equity Analysis thinks will hold Bitcoin back from becoming a large-scale global currency.