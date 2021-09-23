Rao’s pasta-sauce maker Sovos’ stock bubbles up 25% intraday after IPO seemed to price poorly (update)
- Rao’s spaghetti-sauce parent Sovos Holdings (NASDAQ:SOVO) popped almost 25% intraday Thursday in its first trading session following what had seemed like a poorly received IPO.
- SOVO opened at $14.75 at around noon ET and quickly shot up to as high as $14.98, up 24.8% from the below-range $12 a share that its initial public offering had priced at. The company had originally expected its IPO to price in the $14-$16/share range.
- The stock pulled back following its first few minutes of trading, but still ended the day at $13.52, up 12.7%.
- The name Sovos derives from the Old Latin word for “one of a kind.” Founded in 2017 by former Mars Chocolate executive Todd Lachman, Sovos (SOVO) has acquired four food brands since its launch.
- In addition to Rao’s, the firm makes Noosa yogurt, Angelo’s lasagna and Birch Benders pancake-and-waffle mixes.
