Crypto miner Argo Blockchain ADSs get cool reception after IPO, ARBKF stock dips
Sep. 23, 2021
- American depositary shares of crypto miner Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) open trading on the Nasdaq Global Market at $15.01, barely above their initial public offering price of $15.
- Over-the-counter shares of Argo (OTCQX:ARBKF -22.0%) sink after the ADSs start trading.
- On Sept. 14, the company launched its IPO of 7.5M American depositary shares, representing 75M shares.
- The only London-based crypto miner mined 206 bitcoins worth $9.43M in August, generating an average mining margin of ~86%.
