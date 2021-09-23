Crypto miner Argo Blockchain ADSs get cool reception after IPO, ARBKF stock dips

  • American depositary shares of crypto miner Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) open trading on the Nasdaq Global Market at $15.01, barely above their initial public offering price of $15.
  • Over-the-counter shares of Argo (OTCQX:ARBKF -22.0%) sink after the ADSs start trading.
  • On Sept. 14, the company launched its IPO of 7.5M American depositary shares, representing 75M shares.
  • The only London-based crypto miner mined 206 bitcoins worth $9.43M in August, generating an average mining margin of ~86%.
  • Previously, (Aug. 19) Crypto miner Argo Blockchain files for IPO of ADSs.
