Urbanimmersive plans share consolidation; secures $2M credit line
Sep. 23, 2021 12:37 PM ETUrbanimmersive Inc. (UBMRF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Urbanimmersive is planning to undertake a 1 for 5 reverse stock split of its common shares.
- The share consolidation was approved by the shareholders at a meeting held on March 30.
- The issued and outstanding common shares will be reduced to 30.48M new shares from 152.38M existing shares.
- The company said the consolidation should provide a larger access to Canadian and U.S. trading platforms and investors.
- In addition, the company noted that it has secured with its senior lender a $2M acquisition line of credit to be used at any time for further acquisitions, based on market conditions.
- The company also noted that it has issued ~298.2K common shares at $0.22/share to settle a debt of ~$65.6K in favor of convertible debenture holders.