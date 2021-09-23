Urbanimmersive plans share consolidation; secures $2M credit line

Sep. 23, 2021 12:37 PM ETUrbanimmersive Inc. (UBMRF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Urbanimmersive is planning to undertake a 1 for 5 reverse stock split of its common shares.
  • The share consolidation was approved by the shareholders at a meeting held on March 30.
  • The issued and outstanding common shares will be reduced to 30.48M new shares from 152.38M existing shares.
  • The company said the consolidation should provide a larger access to Canadian and U.S. trading platforms and investors.
  • In addition, the company noted that it has secured with its senior lender a $2M acquisition line of credit to be used at any time for further acquisitions, based on market conditions.
  • The company also noted that it has issued ~298.2K common shares at $0.22/share to settle a debt of ~$65.6K in favor of convertible debenture holders.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.