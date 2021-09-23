Veritone jumps 14% after exclusive deal on CBS News archives
Sep. 23, 2021 12:41 PM ETVeritone, Inc. (VERI)PARA, PARAABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) has risen to a 14% gain today after announcing a new exclusive global content licensing deal with CBS News (VIAC +2.9%, VIACA +1.9%).
- The two have an existing partnership, with Veritone and CBS offering access to CBS News archives with search and discovery powered by Veritone's aiWARE artificial intelligence platform.
- Now with a three-year exclusive deal, they'll increase access to millions of hours of content, with an archive spanning more than 90 years.
- That includes historic footage from 48 Hours, CBS This Morning, CBS Evening News and Face the Nation, all available on the Veritone Licensing portal.