Hot Stocks: DELL, CRM rally on forecasts; JOBY, ROKU get lift from analyst notes; SYBX falls on stock sale
- Optimistic outlooks sent a couple of big-name stocks higher in Thursday's midday trading. Both Dell (NYSE:DELL) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) rallied on well-received long-term forecasts.
- Analyst comments provided another major theme during the session. Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) each saw buying interest in the wake of positive notes from the Wall Street community.
- On the other side of the ledger, Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) recorded one of the day's most notable declines, dragged down by a $45M capital raise.
Gainers
- Dell Technologies (DELL) got a boost from guidance delivered at the Virtual Securities Analyst Meeting. The company predicted compounded annual revenue growth of 3%-4% and EPS growth of more than 6% through 2026.
- On the news, DELL climbed nearly 4% during midday trading, setting a new intraday 52-week high of $105.23.
- A strong outlook also lifted shares of Salesforce (CRM). The stock rose more than 6% after the firm gave a 2023 revenue prediction that was above the current consensus of market analysts.
- The company predicted 2023 revenue of $31.65B-$31.80B, compared to an average estimate of $31.45B. For 2022, CRM predicted a top-line figure of $26.25B-$26.35B. This was approximately in line with $26.28B seen by analysts.
- Joby Aviation (JOBY) rallied more than 8% in intraday action, bolstered by a bullish analyst comment. Morgan Stanley said the stock could eventually reach levels in the $45-$60 range, taking into account the long-term disruption possibilities for the firm's planned air taxi service.
- The stock, which came public in a SPAC deal last month, rose to $10.48 in midday trading, rising 81 cents on the session.
- An analyst comment also provided support for Roku (ROKU), which advanced nearly 3% on an upgrade from Guggenheim. The firm raised its rating on the stock from Neutral to Buy, citing valuation and a positive outlook for the streaming TV provider's connected TV ad growth.
Decliner
- Shares of Synlogic (SYBX) plunged on news of a stock sale. The company revealed that it priced a public offering of 15M shares at $3 each.
- Fear of dilution sent SYBX lower by more than 10% in midday action.
