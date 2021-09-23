Hot Stocks: DELL, CRM rally on forecasts; JOBY, ROKU get lift from analyst notes; SYBX falls on stock sale

Sep. 23, 2021 12:49 PM ETDELL, CRM, JOBY, ROKU, SYBXBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment

abstract financial bar chart with uptrend line graph on blue colour background
champc/iStock via Getty Images

  • Optimistic outlooks sent a couple of big-name stocks higher in Thursday's midday trading. Both Dell (NYSE:DELL) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) rallied on well-received long-term forecasts.
  • Analyst comments provided another major theme during the session. Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) each saw buying interest in the wake of positive notes from the Wall Street community.
  • On the other side of the ledger, Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) recorded one of the day's most notable declines, dragged down by a $45M capital raise.

Gainers

Decliner

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.