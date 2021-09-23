Plug Power upgraded at Piper Sandler following 63% pullback from January
Sep. 23, 2021 12:42 PM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG), BLDPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Plug Power (PLUG +2.3%) powers higher by as much as 5.5% after Piper Sandler upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $33 price target, saying the stock's 60%-plus drop since January provides an attractive entry point.
- Plug boasts "tremendous forward momentum on green hydrogen plans as well as electrolyzer sales, which bolsters our conviction in our revenue estimates," Piper analyst Pearce Hammond writes, adding that the company's October 14 analyst day should prove a positive catalyst.
- But Hammond forecasts clean energy peer Ballard Power Systems (BLDP -0.4%) will drift lower on uncertainty related to China's hydrogen subsidy plan.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Enterprising Investors believes Plug Power shares are still expensive even after their big drop since January.