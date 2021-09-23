SBM Offshore secures $635M loan for FPSO Almirante Tamandaré

Sep. 23, 2021 12:54 PM ETSBM Offshore N.V. (SBFFY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFY) secured a $635M bridge loan facility to finance the construction of FPSO Almirante Tamandaré.
  • The facility was secured by the special purpose company which will own FPSO Almirante Tamandaré.
  • SBM said it is the sole owner of the special purpose company and discussions to divest 45% equity interest to partners continues to progress.
  • The facility will be fully drawn in the coming days to fund the ongoing construction.
  • The tenor of the bridge loan is 1 year with an extension option for another six months.
  • Repayment is expected upon closure and first drawdown of the project loan.
