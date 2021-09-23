Steelcase trades lower post Q2 results

Sep. 23, 2021 1:04 PM ETSteelcase Inc. (SCS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Steelcase (SCS -3.0%) slides 3% after the company's Q2 earnings report, where top-line misses consensus by $36.5M to $724.8M which was impacted by supply chain disruptions, which are expected to persist into Q3.
  • The revenue decreased 11.5% Y/Y which was attributable to the shipment delays caused by supply chain disruptions.
  • By segment, the Americas revenue declined 17% whereas, EMEA revenue increased by 10% and other category by 1%.
  • Total orders grew 24% Y/Y; also orders grew 26% in the Americas, 23% in EMEA and 15% in the other category.
  • Gross margin declines 440 bps Y/Y to 28.5% and adj. operating margin declined 800 bps to 4.7%.
  • The Co. ended the quarter with total liquidity, comprised of cash, cash equivalents and the cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance, of $530.5M. Total debt was $484.5M.
  • Board declares $0.145/share quarterly dividend payable on Oct.15.
  • At the end of the quarter, backlog of customer orders was $715M or 22% higher than the prior year.
  • Q3 2022 Outlook: GAAP EPS expected to be between $0.07 to $0.11 vs. consensus of $0.09; including the projected operating expenses of between $195M and $200M. Revenue expected to be ~$755-785M vs. the consensus of $712.95M.
  • "We expect it will take until the Q2 2023 for the benefits from these three price increases to offset the current level of inflation. Also, expects double-digit revenue growth for Q4 2022." said Dave Sylvester, senior VP and CFO.
