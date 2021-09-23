Robinhood publishes ESG report to set baseline for its next moves

Sep. 23, 2021 2:11 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments

Stock Trading Platform Robinhood Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange
Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Robinhood Markets (HOOD -1.7%) issues its first Environmental, Social, and Governance report, a move that sets a baseline for its future goals, the company said in its blog.
  • "Next, we are conducting a materiality assessment, which will inform future strategy, reporting and transparency," the company said.
  • Regarding its environmental impact, the company is using data from its FY2019 to understand its pre-COVID levels. It estimates its total carbon footprint at 2,861 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, with the biggest share of that (49%) from business travel. Employee commutes, at 20% of the total, makes up the second biggest chunk, followed by cloud services at 18%.
  • Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) says it's been working to lower two of its sources of emissions — office energy use and employee commuting. The company doesn't own or operate any data centers, but contracts third-party colocation data centers and cloud services. "Our cloud providers have either achieved zero emissions or have a public commitment to do so," the report says.
  • Among other areas of ESG, the company hired its first Chief Security Officer last year to protect systems and customers.
  • Its customer base is "more racially diverse than those of traditional brokerages," with Black investors representing 9% of its customer base vs. 3% at competitor firms. Hispanic investors accounted for 16% of the company's customers vs. 7% at competitor firms, it said. Customers who identify as female almost tripled in 2020 (though it didn't give numbers on the proportion of female customers).
  • The company also tripled the size of its customer support team last year and started live phone support for customers needing help with "the most urgent account issues."
  • In June, Robinhood was hit with a record $70M penalty by Finra over outages and options
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.