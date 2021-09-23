Robinhood publishes ESG report to set baseline for its next moves
Sep. 23, 2021 2:11 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Robinhood Markets (HOOD -1.7%) issues its first Environmental, Social, and Governance report, a move that sets a baseline for its future goals, the company said in its blog.
- "Next, we are conducting a materiality assessment, which will inform future strategy, reporting and transparency," the company said.
- Regarding its environmental impact, the company is using data from its FY2019 to understand its pre-COVID levels. It estimates its total carbon footprint at 2,861 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, with the biggest share of that (49%) from business travel. Employee commutes, at 20% of the total, makes up the second biggest chunk, followed by cloud services at 18%.
- Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) says it's been working to lower two of its sources of emissions — office energy use and employee commuting. The company doesn't own or operate any data centers, but contracts third-party colocation data centers and cloud services. "Our cloud providers have either achieved zero emissions or have a public commitment to do so," the report says.
- Among other areas of ESG, the company hired its first Chief Security Officer last year to protect systems and customers.
- Its customer base is "more racially diverse than those of traditional brokerages," with Black investors representing 9% of its customer base vs. 3% at competitor firms. Hispanic investors accounted for 16% of the company's customers vs. 7% at competitor firms, it said. Customers who identify as female almost tripled in 2020 (though it didn't give numbers on the proportion of female customers).
- The company also tripled the size of its customer support team last year and started live phone support for customers needing help with "the most urgent account issues."
- In June, Robinhood was hit with a record $70M penalty by Finra over outages and options