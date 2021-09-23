ConocoPhillips offers to sell some secondary Permian oil acreage - Reuters
Sep. 23, 2021 2:29 PM ETConocoPhillips (COP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- ConocoPhillips (COP +2.7%) is seeking to sell ~$500M in conventional oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, hoping to unload less valuable acreage after two major shale deals, Reuters reports.
- Conoco has hired investment bank RBC to handle the anticipated sale, with initial proposals due October 13, according to the report.
- The assets are said to include lower-value oil and gas producing properties in the Central Basin Platform and Northern Shelf formation, which combined production of 13K boe/day.
- Separately, Vista Oil & Gas says it acquired a 50% interest in two concessions in Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale play from ConocoPhillips; financial terms are not disclosed.
- Conoco agreed this week to buy Shell's Permian properties for $9.5B in cash after earlier acquiring Permian producer Concho Resources for $13.3B in stock, making it the basin's second largest producer behind only Pioneer Natural Resources.