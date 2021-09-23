HHS threatens six pharmas with fines over 340B drug discount program
- HHS has sent letters to six pharmaceutical companies saying they may now face fines for refusing to appropriately comply with the federal government's 340B drug discount program.
- The companies are: AstraZeneca (AZN +1.1%), Eli Lilly (LLY +2.0%), Novartis (NVS +1.2%), Novo Nordisk (NVO +1.4%), Sanofi (SNY +0.7%), and United Therapeutics (UTHR -0.0%).
- The letters all say that the companies have not provided outpatient drugs at the 340B ceiling price to covered entities -- safety-net providers -- that provide the drugs through their contract pharmacy arrangements.
- The companies were first warned back in May.
- The Health Resources and Safety Administration (part of HHS) says that because of continued noncompliance, it has referred the issue to the HHS Office of Inspector General for potential monetary penalties.
- The letters come after HHS in June withdrew an advisory opinion regarding the rule citing ongoing confusion.