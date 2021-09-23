BofA hits sidelines on CommScope amid 'dismal' growth
Sep. 23, 2021 3:17 PM ETCommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- BofA has downgraded CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Neutral from Buy - seeing "dismal" growth that it doesn't expect to recover anytime soon.
- "Growth remains dismal, ranging from -9% to +4% in the last four quarters, and we expect it to remain depressed until at least mid-fiscal 2022," the bank says.
- There are few catalysts in the offing, and operating margins may stay under pressure with high component prices, it says.
- And BofA slashed its price target to $15 from $22, trimming implied upside to $8.7%.
- Shares in CommScope were lower but have recouped losses (now up 0.2%) amid a broadly higher market this afternoon.