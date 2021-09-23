PTC Therapeutics slips after early stage results from Huntington's disease trial

Sep. 23, 2021

  • PTC Therapeutics (PTCT -11.2%) has shed more than 10% to record the biggest intraday loss since March 2020 after the company discussed clinical results for Huntington's disease candidate PTC518 from a Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers.
  • While PTC (NASDAQ:PTCT) indicated a dose-dependent effect for the experimental therapy, RBC analyst Brian Abrahams is unconvinced. With too many unknowns, Abrahams is conservative on the prospects of PTC518 despite the viability of the program.
  • Questions cited include: “clinical benefit translatability, optimal study population, and regulatory amenability to consider expedited registrational pathways.” Abrahams has a sector perform rating on the stock.
  • However, PTC (PTCT) remains on track to start the Phase 2 trial for the treatment by the end of the year.
  • Huntington's disease remains a challenging area for drug developers. There are no treatments approved to delay the beginning or the progression of the disease.
  • In March, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) announced that its partner Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) was forced to discontinue a late-stage trial for their Huntington's disease candidate tominersen due to potential benefit/risk profile for trial participants.
