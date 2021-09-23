Gulfport Energy weighing potential sale - Reuters

Sep. 23, 2021 3:31 PM ETGulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset
imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • Gulfport Energy (GPOR +1.8%) shoots as much as 10% higher following a Reuters report that the company is exploring strategic options including a possible sale.
  • The company is working with an investment bank on its options and to help solicit potential acquisition interest, according to the report.
  • Gulfport owns 266K net acres across the Utica shale basin of Ohio and Oklahoma's SCOOP formation; the company estimated in an investor presentation last month that 90% of its 2021 production will consist of natural gas.
  • Six months after filing for Chapter 11 last November, Gulfport emerged from bankruptcy in May.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.