Gulfport Energy weighing potential sale - Reuters
Sep. 23, 2021 3:31 PM ET Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)
- Gulfport Energy (GPOR +1.8%) shoots as much as 10% higher following a Reuters report that the company is exploring strategic options including a possible sale.
- The company is working with an investment bank on its options and to help solicit potential acquisition interest, according to the report.
- Gulfport owns 266K net acres across the Utica shale basin of Ohio and Oklahoma's SCOOP formation; the company estimated in an investor presentation last month that 90% of its 2021 production will consist of natural gas.
- Six months after filing for Chapter 11 last November, Gulfport emerged from bankruptcy in May.