First Solar set to withstand 'alarming decline' In solar panel imports - BofA
Sep. 23, 2021 3:59 PM ETInvesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN), FSLR, FTCIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor35 Comments
- Solar shares (TAN -0.1%) are broadly lower so far this year, and Bank of America analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith thinks the worst could be yet to come, citing an “alarming decline” in U.S. solar panel imports.
- Monthly U.S. solar panel imports hit YTD lows in July, down 22% Y/Y, and Smith finds the import trend "alarming, [with] July YTD data in terms of MW is -5% Y/Y, whereas the overall U.S. PV installations were expected to grow at +30% compared to 2020 levels (on a GW level)," Smith writes.
- The U.S. Department of Commerce is expected to rule on September 30 whether to implement a tariff on solar panel imports from Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand - the source of ~80% of U.S. solar panel imports - and Smith believes a tariff could have a material impact on solar imports that are already declining.
- For now, Smith expects import uncertainty will weigh on solar tracking systems stocks such as FTC Solar (FTCI -1.8%), while First Solar (FSLR -2.2%) appears relatively well-positioned to manage slumping imports than most crystalline silicon peers.
- Fears of a potential debt default at Chinese property developer Evergrande Group helped send solar shares down by the most in four months to start the week.