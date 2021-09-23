InnovAge extends slide to fourth consecutive session as downgrade follows earnings miss
Sep. 23, 2021 4:00 PM ETInnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Losing more than a fifth of value, newly IPOd healthcare provider, InnovAge Holding (INNV -22.3%) is on track to end the fourth consecutive session in the red.
- Early this week, the company guided its 2022 forecast below consensus after fourth-quarter earnings for fiscal 2021 fell short of analyst expectations.
A downgrade from William Blair followed as analyst Matt Larew argued that the company’s outlook was uncertain with ongoing regulatory issues and an enrollment freeze imposed by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) at one facility.
- Larew lowered his rating on InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) to market perform from outperform and noted: “Operational and regulatory challenges drive 2022 outlook below expectations.”
- However, according to Seeking Alpha Wall Street Analysts Rating Summary, the bullish views on InnovAge (INNV) continue to outnumber the neutral or bearish ratings, while the stock has plunged more than 60% since its public debut in March.