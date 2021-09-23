Prospect Capital prices $300M notes offering
Sep. 23, 2021 4:24 PM ETProspect Capital Corporation (PSEC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) priced $300M of 3.437% notes due 2028.
- The notes will mature on October 15, 2028 and bear interest at a rate of 3.437%/year.
- Prospect expects to use the net proceeds for refinancing existing debt, including repayment of borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
- Remainder of proceeds may be used to maintain balance sheet liquidity, including to make investments in high quality short-term debt instruments, and thereafter to make long-term investments.
- The offering is expected to close on Sept. 30.