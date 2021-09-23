Prospect Capital prices $300M notes offering

Sep. 23, 2021 4:24 PM ETProspect Capital Corporation (PSEC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) priced $300M of 3.437% notes due 2028.
  • The notes will mature on October 15, 2028 and bear interest at a rate of 3.437%/year.
  • Prospect expects to use the net proceeds for refinancing existing debt, including repayment of borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
  • Remainder of proceeds may be used to maintain balance sheet liquidity, including to make investments in high quality short-term debt instruments, and thereafter to make long-term investments.
  • The offering is expected to close on Sept. 30.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.