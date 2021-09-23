NIKE stumbles as supply challenges weigh on sales
- NIKE (NYSE:NKE) shares are trading down 2.24% after the company's fifth consecutive earnings beat. Revenue for the quarter ended Aug 31, 2021 was slightly below expectations at $12.2B (+16% Y/Y), misses by $220M, and down $100M sequentially due to global supply chain issues and the Vietnam lockdown.
- The company reports that its owned physical retail stores have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, growing 24% Y/Y. Digital sales were up 25%, led by a 43% increase in North America.
- Gross margin expanded 170 bps from last year and 70 bps from the prior quarter to 46.5%, driven by NIKE Direct business margin expansion and fewer promotions, offset by higher freight costs.
- Turning to the balance sheet, inventory at the company stayed flat due to strong consumer demand during the period and elevated in-transit inventory levels due to ongoing supply chain challenges. Cash grew slightly by $200M to $13.7B from the prior quarter as the company returned $1.2B to shareholders through dividends and buybacks during the quarter.
- BTIG was one of the firms that called the revenue miss, recently downgrading NIKE to Neutral from Buy.