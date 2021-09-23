GlycoMimetics shares jump 12% after highlighting promising data from uproleselan leukemia trial
Sep. 23, 2021 GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)
- GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares jump more than 12% post market after the company highlighted encouraging safety and efficacy data from its Phase 1/2 trial of uproleselan in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- The company said that the data, published in the medical journal BLOOD last week, showed a minimal residual disease (MRD) negative rate of 69 percent in trial participants with AML.
- Median overall survival at the recommended Phase 2 dose of 10 mg/kg in relapsed/refractory and newly diagnosed AML patients was 8.8 and 12.6 months, respectively.
- "The combination of uproleselan with a standard salvage regimen of mitoxantrone, etoposide and cytarabine (MEC) demonstrated a substantial improvement in both response rate and survival in relapsed/refractory AML patients compared to previously reported results with chemotherapy alone," the paper's lead author Daniel DeAngelo was quoted as saying.
- The paper also confirms that uproleselan can be safely combined with an intensive salvage chemotherapy regimen without adding toxicity, the company said.
- "We are confident that our ongoing Phase 3 randomized trial will confirm the efficacy seen in the Phase 1/2 study and will help to establish uproleselan in combination with intensive chemotherapy as the new standard of care in relapsed/refractory AML," GlycoMimetics’ Chief Medical Officer Eric Feldman said.