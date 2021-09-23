vTv rises 26% after-hours on ascending dose study data, plans for phase 2 trial

Sep. 23, 2021 4:46 PM ETvTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Blue Financial Graph Background - Stock Market and Finance Concept
MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.