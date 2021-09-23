vTv rises 26% after-hours on ascending dose study data, plans for phase 2 trial
Sep. 23, 2021 4:46 PM ETvTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) are up 26% in after-hours trading after the company announced positive ascending dose study results for HPP737 for psoriasis.
- As a result, the company plans to file an IND for a 12-week phase 2 study of the candidate later this year.
- vTv expects to start that trial early next year. The proposed dosing regimen is 20mg/day.
- Results of the current trial showed that HPP737, an orally administered phosphodiesterase type 4 ("PDE4") inhibitor was well tolerated with no safety issues.
- vTv said HPP737 "may achieve anti-inflammatory and anti-psoriatic responses without the significant safety issues of other PDE4 inhibitors."
- In June, vTv entered a licensing agreement with Cantex giving them exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize azeliragon.