AG Mortgage's last legacy commercial investment generates $28.1M net proceeds
Sep. 23, 2021 4:46 PM ETAG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) exits from its sole remaining legacy commercial investment, Commercial Loan L, and was repaid in full for gross proceeds of $54M.
- Proceeds were well above the company's June 30 fair value for the investment of $43.9M, providing full recovery of principal and all outstanding deferred interest, the company said.
- The Commercial Loan L payoff generated $28.1M in net proceeds and, together with the previously announced Commercial Loan K payoff, generated an aggregate of $48.2M in net proceeds.
- As a result, the company can now transition to a pure-play residential mortgage credit REIT and drive growth through residential mortgage origination and securitization.
- Repayment of the investment represents an additional $0.63/share ($0.17 of which represents deferred interest received) to the company's June 30 book value per share of $15.18.
- "We expect the current market conditions, along with ownership in the multi-channel mortgage lender, Arc Home, to provide MITT with a robust pipeline of residential mortgage investments, driving both portfolio growth and returns for our shareholders," said T.J. Durkin, president of MITT.
