HHG Capital raises additional funds from underwriters of IPO

Sep. 23, 2021 4:53 PM ETHHG Capital Corporation Units (HHGCU), HHGCBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • HHG Capital (NASDAQ:HHGCU) closed its $57.5M Nasdaq IPO after the underwriters exercised their option in full to buy an additional 750K units.
  • The company sold 5.75M units, which included the underwriters' option, at $10/unit.
  • Each unit consists of one ordinary share, one redeemable warrant and one right.
  • Each redeemable warrant can be used to buy 3/4 of one ordinary share at $11.50 per full share; and each 10 rights entitles the holder to receive one ordinary share at the closing of a business combination.
  • HHG Capital, which is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger or similar business combination, is led by CEO Chee Shiong (Keith) Kok, and CFO Shuk Man (Lora) Chan.
