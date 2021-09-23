Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG Train 6 wins FERC approval to add feedgas
Sep. 23, 2021 4:57 PM ETCheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Feedgas deliveries to Cheniere Energy's (LNG +4.3%) Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas export terminal in Louisiana hit their highest level since May after winning approval to begin flows to the facility's Train 6, S&P Global Platts reports.
- The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission yesterday authorized the introduction of feedgas for the commissioning of "certain portions" of Sabine Pass LNG's Train 6.
- Cheniere has said it expects Train 6 to begin production by the end of this year barring downtime during the hurricane season, and Argus Media says the introduction of feedgas suggests the new unit may be able to load its first cargo before year-end.
- Once in full operation, Cheniere's ninth overall liquefaction unit across its two terminals in Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi will bring the company's overall capacity to 45M metric tons/year, 3x its nearest U.S. competitor, according to S&P Global Platts.
- Forecasts for milder weather have caused natural gas prices to slide to two-week lows this week.