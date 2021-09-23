American Tower prices ~$1.76B senior notes offering

Sep. 23, 2021 5:20 PM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • American Tower (NYSE:AMT) has priced its public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2026, 2031 and 2051 in aggregate principal amounts of $600M, $700M and $500M, respectively.
  • The 2026 notes are being issued at a price equal to 99.481% of their face value and will bear an interest rate of 1.450% per annum.
  • The 2031 notes will be offered at 99.444% of their face value and bear an 2.300%/annum interest rate.
  • The 2051 notes will be consolidated, form a single series and be fully fungible, with the company's outstanding $550M 2.950% senior unsecured notes due 2051 issued on November 20, 2020 and are being issued at a price equal to 97.670% of their face value.
  • Net proceeds is expected to be ~$1.76B that will be used to repay existing indebtedness under the company's $1B unsecured term loan, as amended and restated in December 2019 and as further amended, and for general corporate purposes.
  • Recently, American Tower raised dividend by 3% and announced plans to redeem 2022 notes
