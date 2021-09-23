CNH Industrial's unit prices C$300M notes offering
Sep. 23, 2021
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) unit CNH Industrial Capital Canada Ltd., priced C$300 of 1.50% notes due October 1, 2024, with an issue price of 99.936%.
- The notes are being offered on a private placement basis to certain accredited investors.
- CNH Industrial Capital Canada intends to add the net proceeds to its general funds and use them for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including buying receivables or other assets.
- Funds may also be used to repay debt as it becomes due.
- The offering is expected to close on Sept. 28.