Magnolia Oil slips after top shareholder offers 7.5M shares
Sep. 23, 2021 5:56 PM ETMagnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) -1.8% post-market as top shareholder EnerVest says it plans an underwritten block trade of 7.5M Class A common shares of the company.
- In connection with the offering, Magnolia says it intends to purchase 3M Class B shares from EnerVest.
- Magnolia will not receive any proceeds from the sale by the selling stockholders.
- Following the transactions, EnerVest will own more than 20.1M Class A and nearly 53M Class B shares, or ~31.5% of Magnolia's total outstanding shares.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas has "plenty of cash flow for dividends and share repurchases," Elephant Analytics writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.