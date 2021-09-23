Magnolia Oil slips after top shareholder offers 7.5M shares

Pumping unit in Permian Basin oilfiled near Midland, Texas
Sean Hannon/iStock via Getty Images

  • Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) -1.8% post-market as top shareholder EnerVest says it plans an underwritten block trade of 7.5M Class A common shares of the company.
  • In connection with the offering, Magnolia says it intends to purchase 3M Class B shares from EnerVest.
  • Magnolia will not receive any proceeds from the sale by the selling stockholders.
  • Following the transactions, EnerVest will own more than 20.1M Class A and nearly 53M Class B shares, or ~31.5% of Magnolia's total outstanding shares.
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas has "plenty of cash flow for dividends and share repurchases," Elephant Analytics writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
