Meredith jumps 16% on report IAC is in purchase talks
Sep. 23, 2021 6:52 PM ETGray Television, Inc. (GTN), IACBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Meredith (NYSE:MDP) has jumped 16% after hours on the report that Barry Diller and his IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have their eye on buying the publisher.
- IAC is in advanced talks to acquire Meredith and its lifestyle brands, including People and Better Homes & Gardens, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- IAC is up 0.2% postmarket.
- The deal is said to be valued at more than $2.5 billion.
- IAC has pulled ahead of another group bidding that includes The Najafi Cos., and a deal could come in the coming days (or yet fall apart), according to the report.