Meredith jumps 16% on report IAC is in purchase talks

  • Meredith (NYSE:MDP) has jumped 16% after hours on the report that Barry Diller and his IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have their eye on buying the publisher.
  • IAC is in advanced talks to acquire Meredith and its lifestyle brands, including People and Better Homes & Gardens, The Wall Street Journal reports.
  • IAC is up 0.2% postmarket.
  • The deal is said to be valued at more than $2.5 billion.
  • IAC has pulled ahead of another group bidding that includes The Najafi Cos., and a deal could come in the coming days (or yet fall apart), according to the report.
