Chart Industries wins new bull at Wells Fargo on energy transition theme
Sep. 23, 2021 1:54 PM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Chart Industries (GTLS +4.5%) rallies to a 52-week high after Wells Fargo initiates coverage with an Overweight rating and Street-high $230 price target, seeing the stock as an "energy transition story."
- "Chart offers multi-pronged, highly attractive and direct exposure to the energy transition along with its core base of industrial gasses and LNG-related products," Wells Fargo's Roger Read writes, according to Briefing.com.
- Read views the company as "among the leaders in providing critical equipment and supplies for the rapidly expanding hydrogen and CCUS rollouts during the 2020s and likely well beyond."
- The company's "key markets are on track to more than quintuple by the end of the decade," according to Read.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Simpson says Chart Industries has a "solid care business with potentially transformative growth opportunities."