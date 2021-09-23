Chart Industries wins new bull at Wells Fargo on energy transition theme

Sep. 23, 2021 1:54 PM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

Hydrogen Storage In Renewable Energy
onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

  • Chart Industries (GTLS +4.5%) rallies to a 52-week high after Wells Fargo initiates coverage with an Overweight rating and Street-high $230 price target, seeing the stock as an "energy transition story."
  • "Chart offers multi-pronged, highly attractive and direct exposure to the energy transition along with its core base of industrial gasses and LNG-related products," Wells Fargo's Roger Read writes, according to Briefing.com.
  • Read views the company as "among the leaders in providing critical equipment and supplies for the rapidly expanding hydrogen and CCUS rollouts during the 2020s and likely well beyond."
  • The company's "key markets are on track to more than quintuple by the end of the decade," according to Read.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Simpson says Chart Industries has a "solid care business with potentially transformative growth opportunities."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.