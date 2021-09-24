Biotech's big fall catalysts to watch out for, from Evercore
- Evercore ISI has set up its list of key catalysts for the rest of 2021 in the biotechnology sector - including early-stage data readouts as well as some important legal and regulatory updates ahead for particular companies.
- Along the way it tees up its rule of thumb on biotech catalysts: "Always best to play a basket of catalysts, especially in a bullish biotech tape. Binary events are often best avoided in a bearish biotech tape."
- And on upcoming Phase 2 and Phase 3 data releases, one significant binary standout is AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Phase 3 duplicate trial data on Vraylar for adjunctive major depressive disorders, with primary completion coming as early as the coming week. The company has been touting that event as a value driver, but Evercore notes some intermediate risk in the event "given that placebo-controlled MDD trials are unpredictable and it's not clear if ABBV has the right dose."
- But AbbVie has said a positive result in just one of the two Phase 3 studies will be enough to push for global regulatory filings. Evercore figures $2 billion incremental peak sales means $8 billion in market cap; a 50/50 probability of success means a market cap swing in either direction of $4 billion, translating to a 3-5% move in the stock.
- Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), one of Evercore's top large-cap picks, is set for Phase 3 data on Valbenazine for Huntington's disease by year-end, and investors are looking for good efficacy and a clean safety profile - in which case the stock could see 10%-plus upside. (Safety issues around depression/suicidality could sink the stock 10%.)
- Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) could see a 20% stock move up or down depending on outcomes from its Phase 3 data from COVID-19 vaccine partners (using Dynavax's CpG 1018 adjuvant). The risk is low that either of its candidates would fall short of emergency use authorization standards, but "the mRNA players and others have set the bar high." Meanwhile, it's "still a long ways before we're out of this pandemic, so lots of vaccine doses still to deploy."
- For Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) - and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) - there's a significant binary catalyst ahead in Phase 3 data for Tofersen for SOD-1 ALS, which could come before the end of October. The company needs to show a meaningful clinical benefit/slowing of the disease progression, and Evercore assigns a better than 50% chance of success. It's expecting a 10% stock move up or down depending on results ("but if investors start to focus on the other ALS indications, the upside move could eventually be 20-35%"). Biogen has rights to the SOD-1 and C9Rx ALS programs as well as the ATXN2 program for non-hereditary ALS; IONS has full rights to the FUS1 genetic ALS program.
- COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) is set for heavily watched Phase 2b data on its COMP360 for treatment-resistant depression, due in the fourth quarter. Prospects for success are good, though depression studies can be tricky. But potential stock move is harder to gauge: Downside from failure would be "substantial" (more than 60%); upside from success could be 50%-plus. Options are implying a +100% move.
- Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) has a significant binary catalyst in Phase 3 data for its B-VEC topical gene therapy for DEB. The study is powered for an absolute difference of 50% between control and treated wounds, Evercore notes, and there's low to moderate risk. Market expectations might ultimately determine a stock move (40-100% up with success, down 70% with failure).
- And with BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU), Evercore says keep an eye on its Phase 2 data for BLU-5937 in atopic dermatitis, due in Q4, which could be "one of the best 2H risk/reward setups." Anything with a reasonably meaningful treatment effect will be exciting, the firm says, and risk is high ("No P2X3 antagonist has been evaluated in this setting and thus it is difficult to conclude with confidence that it will be effective").
- But expectations are essentially none, as observers are focusing on the drug's other trial for chronic coughs (SOOTHE), and so this trial is a "free call option" where positive data could "easily support 100% upside from current levels with very little to no downside."
- As for regulatory updates, there are PDUFA dates coming for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN), BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI), and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM).
- And in legal developments, Dynavax (DVAX) could get a boost if ACIP issues a recommendation for all adults to be vaccinated for Hepatitis B. And Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is awaiting a decision on its dispute with Daiichi over a terminated collaboration; royalties for Seagen on Daiichi's ADCs would mean boosts to the stock target price of $15-30.