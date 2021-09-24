GOL Linhas subsidiary prices international offering of $150M

  • GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes' (NYSE:GOL) subsidiary GOL Finance, has priced a $150M reopening of its 8.000% senior secured notes due 2026, as a further issuance of and to be consolidated and form a single fungible series with GOL Finance's $200M and $300M of 8.000% senior secured notes due 2026 issued on December 23, 2020 and May 11, 2021, respectively.
  • The issue price of the additional notes is 100.750%, representing a 7.728% yield to maturity.
  • Proceeds from the additional notes will be used for general corporate purposes, including opportunistic aircraft acquisitions and working capital.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.