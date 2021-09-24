GOL Linhas subsidiary prices international offering of $150M
Sep. 24, 2021 12:20 AM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes' (NYSE:GOL) subsidiary GOL Finance, has priced a $150M reopening of its 8.000% senior secured notes due 2026, as a further issuance of and to be consolidated and form a single fungible series with GOL Finance's $200M and $300M of 8.000% senior secured notes due 2026 issued on December 23, 2020 and May 11, 2021, respectively.
- The issue price of the additional notes is 100.750%, representing a 7.728% yield to maturity.
- Proceeds from the additional notes will be used for general corporate purposes, including opportunistic aircraft acquisitions and working capital.