AstraZeneca/Merck's Lynparza + abiraterone delayed disease progression in prostate cancer
Sep. 24, 2021 4:20 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)MRKBy: Mamta Mayani
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) perks up 2.5% premarket after announcing positive results from Phase III PROPel trial evaluating Lynparza (olaparib) in combination with abiraterone, demonstrating meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) versus standard-of-care as a 1st-line treatment for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
- At a planned interim analysis, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee concluded that the trial met the primary endpoint of rPFS in men with mCRPC who had not received treatment in the 1st-line setting including with new hormonal agents or chemotherapy.
- The trial also showed a trend at this interim analysis towards improved overall survival (OS).
- However, the data are still immature and the trial will continue to assess OS as a key secondary endpoint.
- The safety and tolerability were consistent with the known profiles of each medicine.
- In July 2017, AstraZeneca and Merck (NYSE:MRK) inked a global strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize Lynparza for multiple cancer types.