AstraZeneca/Merck's Lynparza + abiraterone delayed disease progression in prostate cancer

Sep. 24, 2021 4:20 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)MRKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment

Male hands holding prostate cancer awareness ribbon with mustache
CatLane/E+ via Getty Images

  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) perks up 2.5% premarket after announcing positive results from Phase III PROPel trial evaluating Lynparza (olaparib) in combination with abiraterone, demonstrating meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) versus standard-of-care as a 1st-line treatment for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
  • At a planned interim analysis, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee concluded that the trial met the primary endpoint of rPFS in men with mCRPC who had not received treatment in the 1st-line setting including with new hormonal agents or chemotherapy.
  • The trial also showed a trend at this interim analysis towards improved overall survival (OS).
  • However, the data are still immature and the trial will continue to assess OS as a key secondary endpoint.
  • The safety and tolerability were consistent with the known profiles of each medicine.
  • In July 2017, AstraZeneca and Merck (NYSE:MRK) inked a global strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize Lynparza for multiple cancer types.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.