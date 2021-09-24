Healthcare services stocks makes debut at UBS, with HCA and ACHC rated as new buys
Sep. 24, 2021 5:17 AM ETHCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA), ACHCEHC, LHCG, AMED, UHS, THC, CYHBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- UBS analyst Andrew Mok has initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) with a Buy rating and price target (PT) of $312.
- HCA is in a positive earnings revision cycle with strong demand, market share gains and free cash flow likely to drive EBITDA above consensus 2022 estimates, believes analyst.
- Recently, HCA inked deal to purchase five Utah hospitals from Steward Health Care.
- In addition, analyst Andrew Mok has initiated coverage of several other healthcare service providers.
- Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) drew new Buy rating and PT of $81. The analyst has conviction in the company's ability to achieve 10% EBITDA growth target through 2025, driven by organic volume growth and $150M of balanced EBITDA contribution from growth initiatives.
- Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is also initiated at UBS with a Buy rating and PT of $98. The analyst says Encompass represents one of the most compelling investments in his coverage with a "clear catalyst for value creation" when the company separates its home health and hospice business from its inpatient rehab business.
- LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) has drawn a Neutral rating with PT of $170. The analyst states that while the Street is overlooking 2022 earnings contribution from accelerating acquisitions, given the structural headwinds in the hospice industry, a multiple expansion is "difficult to see".
- Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is initiated with a Sell rating and $150 PT. Mok expects negative revisions to Street estimates heading into 2022 and warns that the hospice segment carries elevated risk and uncertainty over the near-term due to COVID.
- Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) made a debut with a Sell rating and $136 PT. Analyst's negative view is driven by limited organic EBITDA growth, adding that his 2022 and 2023 EBITDA forecasts that are 4% and 5% below Street estimates due "structural differences" in behavioral demand relative to ACHC and no meaningful positive growth catalysts.
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) also made a debut at UBS with Neutral rating and $83 PT. The stock's valuation is being anchored by hospital business multiple, says analyst.
- Mok also adds that Tenet's target to reach 50% ambulatory EBITDA by 2023 requires significant M&A, though the expected Conifer spin "could change that".
- UBS also initiated coverage of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) with a Neutral rating and PT of $12.50. The company has done a "nice job" re-positioning its hospital portfolio and improved its EBITDA margins over the last three years, says analyst.
- Below is the comparison of Total Return performance of HCA with its peers.