iMedia Brands raises $75M to fund 123tv acquisition
Sep. 24, 2021 6:12 AM ETiMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) has priced public offering of $75M of 8.50% senior unsecured notes due September 30, 2026.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional $5M of notes.
- The offering is expected to close on September 28, 2021.
- The Notes will pay interest quarterly in arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31, beginning on December 31, 2021.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund the closing cash purchase price and transaction costs related to its pending and previously announced acquisition of 1-2-3.tv Group, and any remaining proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- The company has received preliminary approval to list the Notes on the Nasdaq under the symbol “IMBIL.”
- Trading is expected to commence within 30 days after the Notes are first issued.