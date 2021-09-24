iMedia Brands raises $75M to fund 123tv acquisition

Sep. 24, 2021 6:12 AM ETiMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) has priced public offering of $75M of 8.50% senior unsecured notes due September 30, 2026.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional $5M of notes.
  • The offering is expected to close on September 28, 2021.
  • The Notes will pay interest quarterly in arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31, beginning on December 31, 2021.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund the closing cash purchase price and transaction costs related to its pending and previously announced acquisition of 1-2-3.tv Group, and any remaining proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • The company has received preliminary approval to list the Notes on the Nasdaq under the symbol “IMBIL.”
  • Trading is expected to commence within 30 days after the Notes are first issued.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.