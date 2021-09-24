TD SYNNEX inks partnership with Zscaler to secure digital transformation
- TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) announced a partnership with Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) which enables partners to purchase security solutions and services as part of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform directly from TD SYNNEX.
- “Bringing Zscaler’s leading security platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, into TD SYNNEX’ portfolio was a natural fit. Our cloud-enabled architecture can stand on its own or complement any number of security solutions," said Todd Meister, SVP, Global Partners & Alliances at Zscaler. “TD SYNNEX has the scale, reach and technical expertise that is ideal for expanding our channel partnerships.”
- "TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Cheryl Neal, vice president of New Vendor Acquisition at TD SYNNEX. "With Zscaler added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."