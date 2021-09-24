Dentsply Sirona launches a comprehensive restage of its Implant business
Sep. 24, 2021 6:37 AM ETDENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) introduces a comprehensive restage of its Implants business, including three signature workflows to provide dental professionals with a completely new way of practicing implantology and solutions from scan to crown.
- The Single Tooth Signature Workflow enables customers to do more and better, faster, simpler, freeing up time to see more patients.
- The Partial Multiple Tooth Replacement Signature Workflow for more confidence for the clinician and more comfort for the patient.
- The Full Arch Signature Workflow addresses a signature patient case with an edentulous maxilla.
- Additionally, Dentsply Sirona Implants presents DS PrimeTaper, a self-tapping implant with a tapered design that can be inserted safely and easily with a unique double thread, enabling long-term bone stability.