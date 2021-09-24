Direct Selling Acquisition announces the pricing of $200M IPO

  • Direct Selling Acquisition (DSAQ.U) led by CEO Dave Wentz, is a blank check company.
  • The Company announced the pricing of its IPO of 20,000,000 units at $10.00/unit.
  • The units will be listed on NYSE and trade under the ticker symbol “DSAQ.U” beginning September 24, 2021.
  • Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50/share.
  • Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols “DSAQ” and “DSAQ WS,” respectively.
  • The offering is expected to close on September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.