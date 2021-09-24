Direct Selling Acquisition announces the pricing of $200M IPO
Sep. 24, 2021 6:46 AM ETDirect Selling Acquisition Corp. (DSAQ)DSAQ.UBy: SA News Team
- Direct Selling Acquisition (DSAQ.U) led by CEO Dave Wentz, is a blank check company.
- The Company announced the pricing of its IPO of 20,000,000 units at $10.00/unit.
- The units will be listed on NYSE and trade under the ticker symbol “DSAQ.U” beginning September 24, 2021.
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50/share.
- Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols “DSAQ” and “DSAQ WS,” respectively.
- The offering is expected to close on September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.