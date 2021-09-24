Investment management software firm Clearwater Analytics prices IPO at $18, trades today on NYSE

  • Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) has priced its initial public offering of 30M Class A common stock at $18.00 per share, above the estimated range of $14-$16.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 4.5M Class A common stock.
  • Trading commences today on NYSE.
  • The offering is expected to close on September 28.
  • Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance and reporting.
  • The company serves more than 1,000 clients and has a 100% recurring revenue model.
  • The company has achieved an approximate 80% win rate for new clients over the prior four years in deals that reached the proposal stage.
