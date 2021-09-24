CDC overrules panel to back Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot for at risk workers
Sep. 24, 2021 7:05 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor88 Comments
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday endorsed the use of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 booster shot in Americans aged 65 years and older, those with underlying medical conditions and who are at high occupational risk for COVID-19.
- The decision allows a broader use of the booster shot than the recommendation of the agency’s advisory panel on Thursday.
- At the meeting convened to decide on the booster shot, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) declined to recommend its use in people who are at high risk for COVID-19 due to their occupations and living conditions.
- ACIP had recommended boosters only for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.
- CDC Director Rochelle Walensky acknowledged that CDC had to make recommendations based on complex, but often imperfect data.
- "In a pandemic, even with uncertainty, we must take actions that we anticipate will do the greatest good," she said in a statement.
- "I believe we can best serve the nation’s public health needs by providing booster doses for the elderly, those in long-term care facilities, people with underlying medical conditions, and for adults at high risk of disease from occupational and institutional exposures to COVID-19. This aligns with the FDA’s booster authorization and makes these groups eligible for a booster shot," she added.
- The CDC recommendation is applicable only for those who received their second Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) COVID-19 dose at least six months earlier. And it follows the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted by the FDA for the booster shot on Wednesday.