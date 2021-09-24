CGX Energy to raise $58M in equity rights offering
Sep. 24, 2021 7:53 AM ETCGX Energy Inc. (CGXEF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- CGX Energy (OTCPK:CGXEF) entered into a term sheet with its majority shareholder, Frontera Energy for a $20M rights offering bridge loan.
- This will enable CGX to continue to fund its share of costs related to the Corentyne, Demerara and Berbice blocks, the Berbice Deepwater Port, and other budgeted costs as agreed to by Frontera.
- CGX will offer rates on the basis of 0.157 of one right for each share held; each whole right will entitle the holder to subscribe for one share on payment of subscription price of C$1.63.
- Currently, the company has 287.6M shares issued and outstanding.
- The rights offering will raise gross proceeds of ~$C$73.6M and will expire on Oct.28 and the company expects to close the offering on Oct.29.