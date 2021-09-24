Mercedes-Benz joins Stellantis, TotalEnergies in European battery cell venture
Sep. 24, 2021 8:23 AM ETMercedes-Benz Group AG (DDAIF), STLA, TTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) says it will take a one-third equity stake in battery cell manufacturer Automotive Cells Company, joining original founders Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE).
- "Together with ACC, we will develop and efficiently produce battery cells and modules in Europe, tailor-made to the specific Mercedes-Benz requirements," says Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler and Mercedes-Benz. "With Mercedes-Benz as a new partner, ACC aims to more than double capacity at its European sites to support Europe's industrial competitiveness in the design and manufacturing of battery cells."
- As part of the deal, Daimler will invest a mid-three-digit million euro sum in the project next year, adding that its overall investment would stay below €1B ($1.2B).
- ACC is budgeted to require an investment of €7B in equity, debt and subsidies to reach its desired capacity of 120 GWh by 2030.
- Daimler announced a goal in July of becoming all-electric after 2025.