Mercedes-Benz joins Stellantis, TotalEnergies in European battery cell venture

Sep. 24, 2021 8:23 AM ETMercedes-Benz Group AG (DDAIF), STLA, TTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Mercedes-Benz logo
loops7/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) says it will take a one-third equity stake in battery cell manufacturer Automotive Cells Company, joining original founders Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE).
  • "Together with ACC, we will develop and efficiently produce battery cells and modules in Europe, tailor-made to the specific Mercedes-Benz requirements," says Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler and Mercedes-Benz. "With Mercedes-Benz as a new partner, ACC aims to more than double capacity at its European sites to support Europe's industrial competitiveness in the design and manufacturing of battery cells."
  • As part of the deal, Daimler will invest a mid-three-digit million euro sum in the project next year, adding that its overall investment would stay below €1B ($1.2B).
  • ACC is budgeted to require an investment of €7B in equity, debt and subsidies to reach its desired capacity of 120 GWh by 2030.
  • Daimler announced a goal in July of becoming all-electric after 2025.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.