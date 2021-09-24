JPMorgan Chase agrees to pay $15.7M to settle spoofing suit - Reuters

JP Morgan Chase & Co. Headquarters sign, Park Ave, NYC
JayLazarin/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) agrees to pay $15.7M in cash to settle a class action lawsuit by investors who allege that the bank engaged in spoofing, or intentionally manipulating prices of U.S. Treasury futures and options, Reuters reports.
  • Spoofing occurs when traders place orders with the intention to cancel them in hopes of moving prices to favor their market positions.
  • The settlement, in which JPMorgan (JPM) doesn't admit to wrongdoing, was disclosed late Wednesday evening, Reuters said; it covers traders in Treasury futures and options from April 2008 to January 2016 and requires approval by a federal judge in Manhattan.
  • The settlement would recover less than a third of the estimated class-wide damages, a court filing shows; lawyers representing the traders plan to seek up to a third of the payout, or about $5.2M, to cover legal fees.
  • The commercial bank also agrees to self-report future violations.
  • Shares of JPM slide 0.2% in premarket trading along with the overall financial sector (NYSEARCA:XLF), but U.S. Treasury yields edge higher.
  • Previously, (Sept. 29, 2020) JPMorgan to pay $920M to settle U.S. government probes into spoofing in Treasuries and precious metals, admits wrongdoing.
