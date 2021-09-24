SQI Diagnostics to raise $6M in private placement with insider participation
Sep. 24, 2021 8:29 AM ETSQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQIDF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- SQI Diagnostics (OTCQB:SQIDF) plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 31.6M units at $0.19/unit for gross proceeds of up to $6M; each unit will consist of one share and one share purchase warrant.
- Each share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one share at $0.25 for five years from issuance date.
- The Private placement may be completed in one or more tranches.
- The company expects that three insiders, who are also control persons of the company, will subscribe for up to 21.05M units for total gross proceeds of $4M.
- Private placement is expected to close on or about Oct.7.
- Net proceeds to be used for funding the company's clinical and regulatory costs associated with its HOME Antibody Test, TORdx LUNG Test, and RALI-Dx IL-6 Severity Triage Test, invest in capital equipment to increase manufacturing capacity and for general corporate purposes.