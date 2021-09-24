Roblox introduces Listening Party
Sep. 24, 2021 8:40 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has launched Roblox Listening Party, where musicians can premier new albums as part of different experiences available on its online entertainment platform.
- The company partnered with independent record label Sumerian Records to make singer and songwriter Poppy the first artist to host a Listening Party. Poppy will debut her new album, Flux, on September 24.
- Music from the album will be integrated into popular experiences on Roblox's platform, including OverLook Bay, RoBeats and Dragon Adventures. Poppy will participate in online experiences over the next two days, and two exclusive free virtual merchandise items will also be available.
