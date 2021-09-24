Powerbridge Technologies establishes new Singapore-based subsidiary Powercrypto Holdings
Sep. 24, 2021 8:40 AM ETPowerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- In a move to expand operations globally, Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) is establishing Powercrypto Holdings, a new Singapore-based subsidiary for its Crypto Mining and Digital Asset operations.
- Powercrypto will be focusing on green renewable energy powered crypto mining farms with worldwide operations, including North America and Asia and strives to become one of the most competitive Bitcoin and Ethereum mining companies with promising BTC hashrate of 1,000,000TH/s and ETH hashrate of 698,224MH/s.
- Stewart Lor, President of Powerbridge Technologies, said, "Powerbridge is well positioned to accelerate the growth of our crypto businesses and generate promising revenue from it."